Aaditya Thackeray.
mumbai news

Expedite CZMP for Mumbai and coastal districts in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray writes to Union minister

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar seeking inclusion of Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP) under the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) Notification, 2019 for the districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:28 AM IST

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar seeking inclusion of Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP) under the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) Notification, 2019 for the districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The minister sought finalisation of the draft CZMP for Mumbai at the earliest.

Thackeray, in the letter, requested the minister to expedite the matter saying that the state has completed the public consultation for the draft CZMP district-wise. He added that the draft CZMP for Greater Mumbai was “deliberated” by the technical survey committee at Chennai in November 2020.

“To expedite the process of finalisation of draft CZMPs of Greater Mumbai, the necessary instructions for the same be kindly issued to National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) at the earliest,” the minister said.

The draft CZMP maps were prepared by the NCSCM under the Union environment ministry in 2019 for all coastal districts in Maharashtra based on the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. They were published on January 22, 2020.

These maps use distinct colour codes to demarcate CRZ areas (I to IV), high tide and hazard line, fishing zones, intertidal areas, mangrove forests and buffer areas, turtle nesting sites, cyclone shelters, koliwadas and gaothans. These maps also identify coastal areas that can be opened up for infrastructural development.

Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday granted a three-week transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki. Similar relief was also granted to Aparna Purohit, head of content, Amazon Prime.
Mumbai Police personnel posted outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Police have booked Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and Aparna Purohit, head of India Original Contents at Amazon. Besides, actor Saif Ali Khan and other actors featuring in the series are also mentioned in the first information report (FIR).
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Police have received complaint against Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web series Tandav and will conduct an investigation. The minister has also demanded regulatory mechanism by the Central government for over-the-top (OTT) platform contents to avoid any communal tension in the country.
Last week, students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages sent by four proctors to some female students. (HT FILE)
After NMIMS row, colleges in Mumbai bring changes to online exam process

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:07 AM IST
After four proctors who allegedly harassed female students were fired by the online exam-conducting firm of a city-based management institute, several colleges have decided to include in-house teachers for online exams along with other proctors. In some cases, proctoring will only be done by college teachers along with software proctoring, said college principals.
For representation only. (HT FILE)
Mumbai man falls prey to online sextortion

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:02 AM IST
A 40-year-old man from Byculla was blackmailed by a woman on a popular social media site. Agripada police has started probe in the case.
IIT-Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee and Kanpur have been identified as nodal coordinating institutes. (HT File Photo)
Mumbai: 120 institutes identified to form network to measures cities’ performance under NCAP

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science (IIScs) and labs of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have been identified as Institutes of Repute (IoRs) to aid and measure NCAP.
NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede has confirmed the development. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Mumbai: NCB apprehends notorious drug supplier, seizes drugs worth crores

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Continuing it crackdown on drugs peddlers and suppliers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday apprehended drug supplier Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan from Navi Mumbai. The agency said search operations were going on till late in the evening and it had seized drugs worth crores from the drug supplier.
The flight had to be diverted to Nagpur because of the medical emergency. (HT Photo)
8-year-old girl on Lucknow-Mumbai GoAir flight suffers cardiac arrest, dies

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:57 AM IST
An eight-year-old girl, travelling from Lucknow to Mumbai on GoAir flight G8307, died after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest mid-air
The Shiv Sena, in an editorial by Sanjay Raut, in party mouthpiece Saamana, said the reports of Chinese incursion are “shocking”. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
India awaits action against Chinese incursion in Arunachal similar to one against Pakistan: Shiv Sena

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday raised concerns over reports of China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh and asked if the Centre will bring down the Chinese village in the north eastern state
Bombay high court.
No offence in merely attending dance bar: Bombay HC strikes down FIR against two Mumbai residents

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Bombay high court last week struck down the prosecution of two dance bar customers, observing that no offence was committed by them by merely visiting the bar where purportedly obscene dance moves were being performed by some girls
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra cabinet allows govt bodies to use private banks, but for limited use

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) on the cabinet decision said those bodies which opt for private banking service can avail online services through the bank. However, they must ensure that the bank does not charge any additional fees for these services.
(HT Representational Picture)
Mumbai: 63k crore arrears, MSEDCL warns of cutting power supply

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:50 AM IST
With 63,740 crore arrears pending till the end of December 2020, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has directed all regional offices to recover the dues immediately or cut-off power supply
The Apex court has decided to start virtual hearing of the Maratha reservation case from January 25. (HT PHOTO)
Maratha reservation case to be heard by the Supreme Court on February 5

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) has postponed the hearing on the Maratha reservation case till February
Admissions for FYJC are still underway with over 1.22 lakh seats remaining vacant. The first-come first-served round, which is currently in process, will end on January 31. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Mumbai: Weeks after restarting, junior college await clarity on FYJC exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Colleges said the department is yet to come up with guidelines on how to plan the academic year since the beginning of the new academic year was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the Supreme Court’s interim stay on Maratha quota.
BJP supporters celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Kalyan, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)
After rural mandate, civic polls in 5 cities to decide winning political party in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Less than two months after the three-party ruling coalition, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), completed one year in office, elections were held for more than 14,000 gram panchayats or village councils
