Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ex-serviceman dies during physical test for police recruitment

Ex-serviceman dies during physical test for police recruitment

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 01:10 AM IST

According to the police, 42-year-old Sachin Eknath Kadam from Kalyan was attempting the physical tests to be recruited into the police force at the Mumbai University grounds in Kalina. Around 4 pm, he was running the 1,600 metres race when he suddenly fell unconscious

MUMBAI: An ex-serviceman who was attempting to be recruited into the Mumbai police force passed away during the physical test on the last day of the recruitment drive on Sunday evening. The Bandra Kurla Complex police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the death.

Ex-serviceman dies during physical test for police recruitment
Ex-serviceman dies during physical test for police recruitment

According to the police, 42-year-old Sachin Eknath Kadam from Kalyan was attempting the physical tests to be recruited into the police force at the Mumbai University grounds in Kalina. Around 4 pm, he was running the 1,600 metres race when he suddenly fell unconscious.

“Four of our team members present nearby quickly picked him up and brought him to the ambulance at the spot. He was immediately taken to the government hospital close by, but doctors there declared him dead on arrival,” said Tejaswi Satpute, DCP headquarters (II) who was in-charge of the arrangements.

She also said that Kadam was very close to the starting line when he collapsed, indicating that it happened during his second or third round of the track.

DCP, Zone 8, Dikshitkumar Gedam confirmed that an ADR had been registered by the BKC police. “After conducting the post-mortem, the deceased’s body was handed over to his family on Monday,” he said. The post-mortem report is still awaited, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai adr family kalina kalyan + 3 more
mumbai adr family kalina kalyan + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out