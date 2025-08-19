Ex-VVCMC chief cleared payments worth 43.5 cr to contractors after transfer

Mumbai: Former Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner Anil Pawar – arrested last week in connection with a money laundering probe into the construction of 41 illegal, now-demolished buildings in Vasai East – cleared payments worth ₹43.5 crore to 40 contractors over seven days after his transfer on July 17. Former VVCMC chief Anil Pawar

Most of the payments were cleared on the day after he was transferred while the remaining bills were cleared on July 22, according to information obtained by Jatin Dadhich under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The former commissioner did not hand over charge as VVCMC commissioner for more than 10 days after July 17, when Manoj Suryawanshi was named as his replacement.

The 40 contractors, whose payments were cleared by Pawar after his transfer, were engaged in various activities within VVCMC limits, including garden development, housing for Dalits, construction of sewage lines and roads, development of sports ground and beautification work, VVCMC deputy chief audit and finance officer stated in response to Dadhich’s RTI application.

The payments cleared by Pawar ranged between ₹3.50 lakh and ₹3.52 crore and were in favour of individual contractors as well as registered companies. They included goods and services tax, tax deducted at source and labour welfare tax, the RTI response said.

The speed at which Pawar cleared the payments was suspicious, said VVCMC officials.

“Bills worth ₹35.44 crore were cleared on July 17, the day after his transfer. This was unusual and indicates malafide intention,” an official told Hindustan Times.

As per procedure, outstanding bills of contractors are not cleared by the VVCMC finance department without the approval of the commissioner, he said.

“There is also a need to check if the bills were cleared following due process, after the submission of audit reports by concerned officers regarding the quality of work,” the official noted.

The delay in Pawar handing over charge to Suryawanshi was also circumspect and violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (conduct) Rules, said officials from the general administration department.

“Though there are no written guidelines in the rules, officers once transferred should not indulge in financial transactions,” an official told HT.

Manoj Survawanshi, who replaced Pawar as VVCMC commissioner, said he had asked for information on the payments cleared by Pawar after the end of his tenure.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, which is conducting a money laundering probe into the construction of 41 illegal buildings in Vasai East, Pawar collected bribes through a company linked to his wife and laundered the illicitly obtained funds through shell companies.

Pawar also happens to be a relative of Shiv Sena leader and education minister Dada Bhuse.