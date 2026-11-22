Anticipating a significant shortage of drinking water in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming years, the state government is set to make the use of recycled water mandatory for non-potable purposes in new residential and commercial structures. It will ask civic bodies to make provisions in the development control rules for this. Even after 11 new dams planned for future water supply were ready, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region would face a shortage of 580 million litres per day, according to MMRDA. more

In a meeting called by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday to review the water situation in MMR, MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee gave a presentation on the current and future water situation in MMR and possible solutions to resolve the shortage. According to the MMRDA report, the population of MMR is expected to increase from the current 27.5 million to an estimated 41.5 million by 2051.

Even after 11 new dams planned for future water supply were ready, said Mukherjee, MMR would face a shortage of 580 MLD (million litres per day), and the most viable solution was greywater (used household water excluding toilet waste). The recycling of water could provide 2,801 MLD and resolve the shortage issue, said officials.

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Fadnavis ordered the administration and municipal corporations to implement the recycling of grey water and also emphasise the reuse of water, rainwater harvesting and so on. “Greywater recycling is going to be mandatory as per the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations for all construction projects,” said an official handling the subject. “As of now, most projects have single pipelines for bathrooms and toilets. For greywater recycling, dual piping and other mechanisms for recycling will be mandatory. The BMC will have to take the necessary steps to implement this effectively.”

According to the report, MMR’s gross demand is 10,453 MLD for a population of around 27.5 million. At present, 9,262 MLD is supplied to the region, with a shortfall of 1,190 MLD. In 2051, the estimated population in MMR will be 41.5 million and the gross water demand will be 16,139 MLD. To meet current and future water needs, 11 new dams have been planned: Kalu, Deherji, Balganga, Kondhane, Poshir, Shilar, Kholsapada1, Kholsapada 2, Damanganga-Pinjal, Hetawane and Nhava-Sheva Stage 3. All the new dams will add a supply of 6,297 MLD water to MMR’s current supply.

The report further says that in 2041, MMR’s water demand will be 13,181 MLD and supply will be 13,161 MLD, with a shortage of 20 MLD, but by 2051 despite all the supply from all the new dams, the shortage will reach 580 MLD with a demand of 16,139 MLD and a total supply of 15,037 MLD.

According to the officials present in the meeting, MMRDA chief Mukherjee pointed out that despite the constructions of new dams, it would not be possible to meet the water needs of MMR by 2051, and mandatory greywater recycling was the only solution. Greywater recycling will provide 2,369 MLD water for reuse by 2041 and 2,801 MLD water by 2051, and only if this succeeds will MMR have a water surplus of 2,221 MLD.

Besides this, the issue of blackwater (water from toilets) recycling and its use for non-residential purposes was also discussed in the meeting. Fadnavis ordered the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to prepare a proposal to set up a separate, wholly owned subsidiary for supplying water to industries and data centres, sourced from conventional water sources as well as treated wastewater from municipal sewage treatment plants. He further directed that the proposal should include the necessary policy provisions to establish an integrated system covering the operation and maintenance of existing treatment plants and the supply of water to industries.