Mumbai: Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 12 years in office, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday credited him for India’s transformation towards a “Viksit Bharat.” He said the Centre’s consistent support played a key role in Maharashtra’s development, spanning drought relief, infrastructure projects, and cultural recognition. Fadnavis praises Modi’s 12-year tenure, cites support to Maharashtra

In a two-page letter, Fadnavis described Modi’s tenure as a period of transformative governance and public participation, while thanking him for his continued support to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra benefited significantly from the Centre’s backing, particularly during the drought years. He recalled that Modi approved a special package in 2015 that helped complete more than 100 irrigation projects and provided relief to farmers across Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra.

“We feel immense pride in being witnessed and participants in this journey,” Fadnavis wrote, adding that the opportunity to serve Maharashtra under Modi’s leadership was an honour he would always cherish. He said the prime minister had consistently stood by the state “as a source of strength.”

The letter also highlighted the Centre’s role in promoting Maharashtra’s cultural and historical legacy, including the inclusion of 11 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, granting Classical Language status to Marathi, and supporting memorial projects linked to Dr B R Ambedkar.

Fadnavis further credited Modi’s backing for major infrastructure projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Metro networks, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Atal Setu, Coastal Road and the proposed Vadhavan Port.

He also cited support for industrial and educational initiatives such as textile parks, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), and institutions including AIIMS, IIM and IICT.

Concluding the letter, Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s confidence in pursuing its development goals stemmed from the assurance of the Prime Minister’s continued support and guidance.

“When we declare that Maharashtra will not stop now, the confidence behind those words comes from knowing that no matter what, you will stand strong behind us. May your support and blessings continue to be with us and guide and carve the development of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis wrote in the letter’s concluding remarks.