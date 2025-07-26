Devendra Fadnavis turns to Amit Shah, JP Nadda to discuss errant Mahayuti leaders

MUMBAI: Barely three months into the formation of the government, Dhananjay Munde, a senior minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), resigned from the cabinet, following a controversy over the alleged role of his close aide Walmik Karad in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has had to douse many fires subsequently after several senior leaders from Mahayuti parties (Shiv Sena and NCP) kicked up a storm with their actions. On a recent two-day tour to New Delhi, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly discussed the Mahayuti issue with the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI File)

Now, in order to put his house straight and unwilling to take any chances ahead of the local body elections planned after the monsoons, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to crack the whip.

On a recent two-day tour to New Delhi, the chief minister reportedly discussed the issue with the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). People in the know have told HT that Fadnavis met union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda during his visit.

“The CM is of the opinion that action needs to be taken against the errant ministers to set an example. The controversies around these ministers have dented the image of the government, which the CM has conveyed to his two deputies. He is expected to hold a meeting with both early next week,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

The leader however clarified that immediate action was unlikely as it will “give fodder to the opposition to rejoice and seek credit for action taken on them”.

“The government faced embarrassment when then food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde resigned, after his pictures related to Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder popped up on social media, leading to anguish in the Maratha community. Any further resignations will only deepen the embarrassment for the government, which has not even completed a year,” said the leader. “A reshuffle of portfolios held by the tainted ministers is likely over the next few weeks. They may be given insignificant portfolios.”

After meeting Fadnavis on Thursday in the Capital, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare reached Pune to meet the NCP president Ajit Pawar on Friday evening. While details of the meeting have been kept under wraps, people in the know shared that it went on for a long time.

“The state president had a meeting with the chief minister late on Thursday evening. He then met Ajit dada, which indicates something is going on. But whether the party wants to take any action against its minister is yet to be seen. Ultimately, it will be the party’s decision,” said a senior NCP functionary, wishing anonymity.

Earlier, speaking about the possible resignation of Kokate, Ajit Pawar told mediapersons in Pune on Thursday that “it is the prerogative of the CM”. “I will meet the CM on Tuesday and discuss the matter with him,” said Pawar.

Second chance for Munde?

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday, in Pune that if Dhananjay Munde comes out clean of the allegations levelled against him, he could be inducted in the cabinet. Munde was recently given a clean chit by the Bombay high court from the allegation of corruption in the purchase of agricultural equipment when he was agriculture minister until October 2024. “We are looking into another case related to him in which a judicial probe is going on. If he gets a clean chit from it, he may be inducted back in the cabinet,” said Pawar.