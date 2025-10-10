MUMBAI: The Bandra Family Court in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received a bomb threat on Thursday via email, and the premises were immediately vacated, said the BKC police. Family Court in Bandra receives bomb threat e-mail

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad came to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the court premises but nothing suspicious was recovered.

According to the BKC police, the court received the bomb threat at around 4:30 pm on the Family Court’s official email ID. In the email, the sender claimed that a bomb had been placed at the court and would go off on Thursday evening.

The sender also claimed that a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case had been filed against S Ve Shekhar, actor and former member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly due to pressure by the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Shekhar was accused of sharing a vulgar post about women journalists, and when questioned he told the court that he had applied eye drops and accidentally touched the ‘send’ button.

The sender of the threatening email demanded that the case against Shekhar be shifted out of Chennai, alleging that it had been filed under pressure from judges and politicians.

Police officials said they are trying to identify the sender of the email by tracking down the IP address of the email and the location from which it was sent.