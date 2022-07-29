Fashion designer dupes people by offering modelling jobs for kids, arrested
Mumbai: A fashion designer has been arrested for allegedly being part of a racket that cheated people by posing as Reliance Entertainment executives, and promising acting and modelling assignments for their children. In return, they would extract money from the victims.
The Andheri police said, the fashion designer not only gave her bank accounts to be used by frauds for transferring defrauded amounts, she, along with them visited several malls in the city, and took contact details of the families with children, posing as Reliance Entertainment executives, claiming that they were looking for children for modelling assignments.
The arrested woman, Mausami Nimichand Maiti, 21, is a resident of Tilak Nagar in Chembur. According to the police, Maiti had done fashion designing at SNDT College and was searching for work.
“She informed us that after joining the company, they told her that she will be working from home and will have to only visit malls on weekends and take details of families promising modelling assignments for their children,” said a police officer.
“After she took the contact details and names of the people, she used to share the same with the frauds,” said Rohini Jagtap, police sub-inspector of Andheri police station.
“Maiti had opened several bank accounts and even shared via courier her cheque book and debit cards to the frauds, who used the same to withdraw defrauded amounts. She had also provided the frauds with SIM cards,” said deputy commissioner of police, Mahesh Reddy, Zone X.
Reddy said, through her bank account used by the frauds, she was traced and their quick action helped freeze ₹2.2 lakh in her bank account.
Jagtap said they have got further leads and are trying to trace the other accused who operate from various states.
The Andheri police investigation started after a 32-year-old woman from J B Nagar in Andheri was cheated to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh by frauds, who posed as executives of the entertainment company, looking for child models. Police officials said the accused had circulated a link and invited children for modelling projects. After the woman clicked on the link, they took money from her under various pretexts, like charges for creating her daughter’s portfolio, costumes deposit etc.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
