Fastag mandate to apply on 22 state-run highways from April 1

BySurendra P Gangan
Jan 07, 2025 03:23 PM IST

The mandate extends the electronic toll collection system already in place on national highways to state roads

Mumbai: From April 1, motorists on 22 state-run highways in Maharashtra will be required to use Fastag for toll payments, following a decision by the state cabinet on Tuesday. The mandate extends the electronic toll collection system already in place on national highways to state roads governed by the Maharashtra government.

The new policy will apply to toll plazas on 23 highways managed by the Public Works Department and 50 overseen by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The transport department believes this move will ease traffic congestion at toll plazas and improve transparency in toll collection.

“The Fastag policy is already in place for national highways managed by the National Highway Authority of India since 2021. It will now also be mandatory for state highways and their toll plazas operated by private contractors,” said an official from the transport department.

The official added that the operational rules for Fastag on state highways will mirror those on national highways. “Motorists without a Fastag will be required to pay double the toll if they opt for other payment methods such as cash,” he said.

Fastag is a cashless toll collection system that uses a passive RFID tag affixed to a vehicle’s windshield. The system automatically deducts toll charges from the user’s linked account when the vehicle passes through a toll plaza, eliminating the need to stop.

Under the updated policy, most state roads, besides national highways, are expected to adopt the Fastag mechanism. The state government will also amend its Public-Private Partnership Policy of 2014 to accommodate these changes.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
