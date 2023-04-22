MUMBAI: The father, who allegedly murdered his two-year-old son to fulfil his girlfriend’s condition for marriage, was on phone call with the woman while strangulating the child, according to Shahu Nagar police. Dharavi murder: Father was on call with girlfriend while strangulating 2-year-old son

Investigation has revealed that the accused, Rehmat Ali Shaukat Ali Ansari, 30, during the call was assuring his girlfriend, Ajamatun Ansari, 21, that he was getting rid of his son. The police said after the boy’s body was found in mangroves near Mithi river, the woman visited the spot to find out if her name was being mentioned by police and people, and to possibly apprise the accused of the situation, said the police.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Rehmat for allegedly killing his two-year-old son Mohammad Asad, as his 21-year-old girlfriend had agreed to marry him only if he “got rid of his wife and son”.

The police said Rehmat, accordingly, took his son out under the pretext of buying him cheese balls and strangulated him at a secluded spot in Hyatt Compound in Mahim, wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and dumped it in mangroves nearby.

Later, the police also arrested Ajamatun, a resident of Kamla Nagar, Dharavi, for allegedly instigating Rehmat to kill his son.

The police said Rehmat and Ajamatun were involved in an extra-marital affair for the last three years. However, after her family members fixed her marriage on May 3 with some other person, she had given ultimatum to Rehmat and had given him two days to get rid of his wife and child, if he wants to marry her.

The police said that Ansari had also spoken to one of his neighbours, Afzal Jahid Khan, that he wanted to get rid of his wife. “This raised suspicions that Rehmat might have killed his son,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

“We have also found that after Rehmat killed his son and dumped the body in the Mithi river. Rehmat fled because people were waiting for him, and they were certain that Rehmat had killed the child as he was seen going out with his son.

“Ajamatun had also visited the spot, where the body was found, and was trying to ascertain, if her name was being dragged into it. We suspect she later spoke to Rehmat and informed him what was happening,” said the police officer.

The officer said presently they have got police custody of both the accused and are gathering more evidence in terms of CCTV camera footages from the locality in which Ansari is seen carrying the white polythene that contained the body of Mohammed Asad on his back.