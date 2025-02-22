THANE: The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have registered a case of rape after a 20-year-old newly-married woman claimed that she was raped by her 52-year-old father-in-law and his friend. The police said the accused sexually abused her after threatening to kill her parents and tortured her for 15 days before she managed to escape while the two were taking a nap. Father-in-law, friend rape newly-wed woman in Bhiwandi

Both the accused are currently absconding, and a police team is searching for them, informed senior inspector Bharat Kamat of Narpoli police station.

According to the police, the woman and her 26-year-old husband lived separately from the father-in-law. On January 30, the accused took the woman out under the pretext of dropping her at her parents’ place. However, he took her to his own house instead where he tied her up in a room and called his friend. Both the accused then took turns to rape her. Meanwhile, the father-in-law informed his son that he had dropped his daughter-in-law near her parent’s house.

The truth was uncovered after the woman was able to flee while the accused were sleeping and reached her parental home. From there, she went with her parents to the police station to report the matter, where a case was registered under sections 64, 127(4), 351(3), 74, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.