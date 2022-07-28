Few city colleges announce first degree merit list, cut offs drop
Mumbai: A handful of city colleges on Wednesday announced their first merit list for undergraduate degree courses, and this time, the cut-offs seem to have dipped compared to last year.
SVKM’s Mithibai College released its first merit list across open and minority quotas, and the cut-off was 1 and 2 percent point lower for BA and BCom courses respectively. However, the cut-off for the BSc course has dropped by almost 37% points—from 84.2% last year to 47.3% this year.
“Demand for traditional BSc courses has been on a decline for the past few years, and this year, the chaos in admissions has left students trying their luck in all colleges. Since we left the list open for all to apply under the open category, it could be the reason for the decline in cut-off,” said Krutika Desai, principal of the college. She also added that last year, the college stopped admitting students with scores below 60% in the BSc course. “This year, we didn’t want to complicate the matter for already troubled students, and have allowed admissions for all,” she added.
At NM College, the cut-off for first-year BCom courses ended at 94%, which is nearly 4 percent points lower than their cut-off in 2021. Several other city colleges are expected to announce their respective merit lists over the next few days.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
