 FIR against Marathi daily for MCC violation through ad
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
FIR against Marathi daily for MCC violation through ad

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 09, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The advertisement, published on the front page of the Mumbai edition on May 5, suggested that ‘not voting for the BJP would lead to celebrations in Pakistan’

Navi Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Wednesday against a Marathi daily for breaching the moral code of conduct by publishing an advertisement without mentioning the details of the publisher and the printer. The advertisement, published on the front page of the Mumbai edition on May 5, suggested that ‘not voting for the BJP would lead to celebrations in Pakistan’, said officials.

BJP delegation, led by IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, approached the Election Commission on Monday. (PTI)
Subsequently, on Wednesday a case was filed by the Turbe police following a complaint lodged by the assistant returning officer (ARO) in Airoli, under sections 127 (A),123(A) and 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951, and sections 153 (A) (vilification of religion), 171 (g) (false information during election) of the Indian Penal Code were added.

“There was a complaint raised by the congress party with the election commission of India. The Commission found substance in the matter and since the printing press is in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, we were directed to take appropriate action. The advertisement is found to be inflammatory and intended to disrupt peace and harmony therefore two complaints are lodged both against the newspaper and the party,” said a police official.

