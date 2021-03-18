FIR against Mumbai restaurant for flouting Covid-19 norms
The Mumbai Police have registered a first information report against a popular bar and restaurant for flouting social distancing norms amid spike in Covid-19 cases. The case was filed after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raided the restaurant at 11.30pm on Wednesday, found the violations, and collected ₹19,200 fine from 245 people without masks. The restaurant was also found to be operating beyond the 50% capacity set for restaurants to operate in view of the pandemic. The BMC then shut the establishment and reported the matter to the police.
“Based on the complaint of the BMC officers... we have registered a case against the restaurant owners and manager,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.
BMC officials said after the restrictions were made more stringent, they have been vigilant and were conducting awareness drives in public places.
