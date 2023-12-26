FIR lodged after cop dies as kite string slit throats

MUMBAI: An unknown person was booked for causing death by negligence after a constable’s throat was slit from a kite string on Sunday afternoon when he was on his way home to Worli. HT Image

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday when police constable Suresh Jadhav, 37, of Dindoshi police was on the Vakola flyover in Santacruz East when a manja or kite string hanging by the flyover that he could not see, caused a deep gash on his throat, the police found.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While an accidental death report was registered on Sunday, the Kherwadi police registered an offence in the matter, holding an unknown accused responsible for Jadhav’s death.

“The string caused such a deep gash on Jadhav’s throat that he lost a lot of blood,” said an official from Kherwadi police. “He had fallen off the bike after sustaining the cut. Despite the beat officers taking him to the hospital soon afterwards, the deceased lost his life during the treatment three hours later.

Investigation revealed that the kite string had stuck to the flyover railing below. “The string was very sharp but also so thin that it was not visible to motorists plying on the road,” said the officer. The police are now trying to locate the person who was flying the said kite.

The death of Jadhav, who was the breadwinner of his family consisting of his wife, seven-year-old twin daughters, and a three-year-old son, has shaken his neighbours in BDD chawl where he stayed. He has been attached to the Dindoshi police since 2018 and has been a part of the Mumbai Police since 2011. His body had been taken by his family members to their native village in Ratnagiri for the last rites.