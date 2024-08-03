MUMBAI: The Kherwadi police have registered a case against Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others for allegedly obstructing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials from carrying out a survey in a slum pocket in Bandra East. FIR registered against MLA Zeeshan Siddique

The SRA officials were conducting a survey in the Dnyaneshwar Nagar area in Bandra when Siddhique landed up along with his supporters and obstructed the officials from doing their work, said a police officer.

The case was registered under the charges of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty based on a complaint filed by a SRA official.

The FIR is registered against the Congress MLA and seven unknown supporters who accompanied him to the site, under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 189 (knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of public peace) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Siddique, who represents the Bandra East assembly constituency in Mumbai, said, “SRA is doing a survey. There were lots of viral videos of people being taken forcibly for the survey. People are scared to face the survey. A FIR was filed against me and police came to my house. Even if I get arrested, it is okay. But surveys can’t be forced.

Shiv Sena UBT MLC Anil Parab, who hails from Bandra, said, “Our people want development which has been stopped for 12 years, and Zeeshan has been fighting it. Hence, the SRA has filed an FIR against Zeeshan.”

SRA CEO Mahendra Kalyankar and chief engineer Rama Mitkar did not respond to calls.