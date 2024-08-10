 FIR registered for dumping debris on mangroves land near Versova jetty | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
FIR registered for dumping debris on mangroves land near Versova jetty

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 11, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Versova police filed a case against unknown individuals for dumping debris in mangroves near Versova jetty at night from March to July 2024.

MUMBAI: The Versova police filed a case on Friday against unknown people for throwing debris in the mangroves near the Versova jetty at night. The debris was dumped in the 50-metre area near Versova village on government land from March to July 2024.

The case was registered by a divisional officer, Hemant Worklikar of the Andheri division, who works with the revenue department, after they received complaints about debris being dumped in mangroves on the Mangroves Suraksha App by Stalin D, an environmentalist, on 5 July 2024.

When the Naib Tehsildar, forest department team, Talati and others visited the spot on 10 July 2024, with witnesses, they found that no mangroves were cut, but debris was dumped in the area.

“The locals told the officials that people came in the night with vehicles and dumped the debris. We have registered the case under section 15 for Penalty for contravention of the provisions of the Act and the rules, orders and directions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” said a police officer. “We registered the offence on Friday and further investigations are underway.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / FIR registered for dumping debris on mangroves land near Versova jetty
