Fire at Andheri mall even as BMC steps up checks ahead of New Year’s eve festivities

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at City Mall on New Link Road near PVR Cinema in Andheri west on Saturday afternoon, leading to partial evacuation of people and a temporary shutdown of electricity at the premises. The incident was reported to the Mumbai fire brigade at 2.20pm, after which fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 3.03pm. iMumbai, India - December 27, 2025: Fire broken out at Citi Mall Andheri West in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 27, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Civic officers said the fire originated in a duct on the top storey of the mall, with no smoke permeating the mall’s internal areas, and no injuries reported.

As a precautionary measure, power supply to the mall was cut, following which visitors and staff began moving out, while some were formally evacuated during the firefighting operation. “The cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” a fire brigade official said.

Residents, however, raised concerns over fire preparedness in the area, pointing to the absence of a nearby fire brigade station. Dhaval Shah, president of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents’ Association, said the locality has witnessed multiple fire incidents in recent times. “Recently, there was another fire in the vicinity, opposite this building. There is no fire station in this area. Fire engines have to come from Vile Parle or Goregaon, and by the time they cover that distance, the risk increases. We need a fire brigade station here,” Shah said.

The incident comes even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensifies fire safety inspections across the city ahead of New Year’s eve celebrations. According to information shared by the civic body, 1,221 establishments were inspected between December 22 and 26, of which 1,146 were found compliant with fire safety norms. Notices were issued to 20 establishments, while action was taken against 59 for violations under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

This included four establishments that were fire safety compliant but found storing one or two excess LPG cylinders.

A BMC official said, “The special fire safety drive will continue. We are keeping a watch on all establishments.”