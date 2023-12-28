Mumbai: A fire broke out at three-storey Acme Shopping Centre in Malad West on Wednesday evening. Fire at Malad shopping mall, 11 rescued, no injuries

No injuries were reported in the incident, a civic official said, adding that around 11 persons, including four women, were rescued from the first and second floors of the building and the flames were doused within three hours, he said.

The fire was reported around 6.50pm which erupted at the AC unit on the first floor, quickly spreading to the electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture and other materials in two to three shops.

Four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished by 9:22pm, using two hose lines with five motor pumps. The windows were opened to increase ventilation.