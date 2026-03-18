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    Fire at Tarapur factory, no casualties reported

    It took nearly three hours to bring the fire under control, after which cooling operations were carried out. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 5:30 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
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    Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit in Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district on Tuesday morning, marking the third such incident in the industrial area in the past month.

    Fire at Tarapur factory, no casualties reported
    Fire at Tarapur factory, no casualties reported

    According to the Tarapur Fire Department, the blaze erupted around 8.30 am at Shiv Industries, located on plot J-62. The intensity of the fire was fuelled by a large stock of highly flammable materials stored on the premises, including three fuel-laden tankers, resulting in multiple explosions. Eyewitnesses reported thick plumes of black smoke blanketing the area around Boisar and Khairapada, triggering panic among residents and workers.

    Fire brigade officials said that, along with teams from the Boisar police, they rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Five fire tenders—three from Tarapur MIDC, and one each from BARC and the Palghar Municipal Council—were deployed to douse the flames. It took nearly three hours to bring the fire under control, after which cooling operations were carried out. No casualties were reported in the incident.

    However, firefighters said repeated explosions—more than ten during the blaze—hampered efforts to contain the fire and caused extensive damage, reducing the unit to rubble. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

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    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Fire At Tarapur Factory, No Casualties Reported
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