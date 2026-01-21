Fire breaks out at garment unit in Ghatkopar, three injured

Mumbai: Three workers were injured after a fire broke out at a garment unit in Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning. The blaze erupted around 10.22 am at Gala No. 209 on the second floor of Sahakar Bhavan Industrial Estate, which houses Gupta Garments. Preliminary inspection suggests that the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit while ironing clothes. (HT Photo)

The injured workers were identified as Riyazuddin, 30, who sustained 60% burn injuries and is in critical condition; Haddis Ali, 51, who suffered 30% burns; and Valayat Ali, 50, who sustained 3% burns. All three were initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital but later left against medical advice, hospital sources said.

Riyazuddin and Haddis Ali are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Airoli, while Valayat Ali has returned home. Employees of Gupta Garment claim the owner of the garment unit has agreed to bear the medical expenses of the injured workers.

Preliminary inspection of the premises suggests the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit while clothes were being ironed. Large quantities of garments stored inside the unit caused the fire to spread rapidly, gutting most of it.

Fire officials said the blaze damaged electrical wiring and installations, fans, irons, steamers, wooden furniture, sewing machines, garments, steel racks and papers across an area of about 1,000 square feet. The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished by 1.05 pm.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.