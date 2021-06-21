Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Mumbai's Malad, tenders rush to site

A fire broke out in Maharashtra's Malad area early on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The incident was reported at a plastic godown located in the Masterji Compound in the Malad West area of Mumbai. Photos shared by the news agency on social media show flames and black smoke reaching out to the sky. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

#UPDATE | No injuries reported so far. Both police and fire tenders at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021





According to the news agency, as many as five tenders have been deployed to the spot to bring the fire under control. Mumbai police are also said to have reached the spot. No injuries or casualties have yet been reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.