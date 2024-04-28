Fire breaks out in Kandivali hospital, 4 injured

Mumbai: A fire erupted in Wins hospital in Kandivali West on Saturday afternoon due to a short circuit, while servicing an air conditioner (AC) in a room behind the hospital premises. The fire injured four - two labourers and two hospital staff with burns. Fire brakes out in the Wins Hospital at Kandivali West on Saturday. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The fire erupted around 1.45pm was extinguished around 2.05pm and was confined to the electrical wiring, installation and compressor of the centralised AC unit on the ground floor behind the hospital premises, situated on the ground and first floor of the building Kesar Ashish CHS, with three podium floors and 30 floors above.

Among the technicians at work, Rajdeo Ram, 35, suffered 15% burns and Narendra Maurya, 45, had superficial burns. The hospital employee Swadhin Mukhi, 56, sustained the most magnitude of burns at 35-40%, while the other, Sunil Hemram, 35, scraped by with superficial burns. The condition of all of them was stable.

“Maintenance work of the AC was ongoing when it short-circuited,” said P K Sapkal, fire officer on duty. “The technicians and hospital staff supervising the work were burnt.”

He further explained, “The hospital then shut their electric supply to make sure the problem is resolved before restarting.” The hospital took the injured to their sister hospital in Borivali, the New Wins Hospital, where they are currently being treated. No other patients were admitted at the speciality hospital for neurological diseases at the time, requiring no other relocations.