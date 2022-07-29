1 dead in fire that broke out at film set in Mumbai's Andheri West

A level 2 fire broke out at a film set in Mumbai's Andheri West, officials of the city's fire brigade department said on Friday, adding that the the set was installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex near Link Road.

Earlier, officials said that the blaze erupted at a shop in the area, but later clarified that it was, in fact, a movie set where the incident took place.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai fire brigade pic.twitter.com/brO73Up61f — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

“The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. As many as three fire engines that were rushed to the spot brought the situation under control,” news agency PTI quoted a civic official as saying.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. Several fire tenders at spot. No loss of life yet reported. pic.twitter.com/h89ho2ww5M — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

While initial reports said there were no injuries or deaths, news agency ANI reported later in the day that one person, a 32-year-old man, was brought dead at the Cooper Hospital.

#Update: A 32-year-old male was brought dead after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area this evening: Dr Sadaphule, AMO, Cooper Hospital — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Confirming the development, DCP zone 9, Manjunath Singe, said that a person died due to the fire and his body was recovered an hour ago. "We are yet to identify the body. The man was rushed to the Cooper Hospital after the fire brigade officials removed him from the debris but was declared dead," said Singe.

The officer said that the victim was identified as Manish Devashi.

Film sets catch fire on #Chitrakoot ground #Andheri Link Road ,Andheri (West) , Mumbai .

Praying for well being of all the technicians & workers of the film industry . @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/F7EAziCHa4 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 29, 2022

Fire at #Chitrakoot ground #Linkroad #Andheri (West) , Mumbai .

This ground is illegally given on hire for marriage & studio purposes. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice please do the needful . pic.twitter.com/bfnbezW0dd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 29, 2022

Meanwhile, various publications, including The Indian Express and Pinkvilla, reported that the set on which the fire broke out was of an upcoming project starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor, and which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan.

As per the reports, none of the actors were shooting at the time but some crew members were present on the spot.

(with agency inputs)

