1 dead in fire that broke out at film set in Mumbai's Andheri West

Updated on Jul 29, 2022 10:35 PM IST
The set was installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex near Link Road.
Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri, where the fire broke out (HT Photos/Vijay Bate)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A level 2 fire broke out at a film set in Mumbai's Andheri West, officials of the city's fire brigade department said on Friday, adding that the the set was installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex near Link Road.

Earlier, officials said that the blaze erupted at a shop in the area, but later clarified that it was, in fact, a movie set where the incident took place.

“The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. As many as three fire engines that were rushed to the spot brought the situation under control,” news agency PTI quoted a civic official as saying.

While initial reports said there were no injuries or deaths, news agency ANI reported later in the day that one person, a 32-year-old man, was brought dead at the Cooper Hospital.

Confirming the development, DCP zone 9, Manjunath Singe, said that a person died due to the fire and his body was recovered an hour ago. "We are yet to identify the body. The man was rushed to the Cooper Hospital after the fire brigade officials removed him from the debris but was declared dead," said Singe.

The officer said that the victim was identified as Manish Devashi.

Meanwhile, various publications, including The Indian Express and Pinkvilla, reported that the set on which the fire broke out was of an upcoming project starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor, and which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan.

As per the reports, none of the actors were shooting at the time but some crew members were present on the spot.

(with agency inputs)

Topics
mumbai fire
mumbai fire
