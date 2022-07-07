Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket, no injury reported
Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket, no injury reported

  • The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am.
Firefighting operation going on as fire breaks out inside a Mall at Powai in Mumbai. (HT Photo / Pratik Chorge)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 09:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A level-2 fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning, according to civic officials. The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. At least eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site to douse the fire. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.

The firefighting operation continued amid incessant rain in India's financial capital, with waterlogging being reported in several areas.

(More details awaited…)

