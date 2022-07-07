Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket, no injury reported
- The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am.
A level-2 fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning, according to civic officials. The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. At least eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site to douse the fire. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.
The firefighting operation continued amid incessant rain in India's financial capital, with waterlogging being reported in several areas.
(More details awaited…)
This way to a lane of no answers
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. The dead-end alley looks dull at its mouth, where it meets the main street of Chitli Qabar. The feeling changes on entering. Further ahead, the lane grows more silent. The newer one, towards the entrance, is fronted by a gigantic arch. The older chatta is more discreet. The passage way through this chatta is almost as dark as twilight.
DDA, WWF to start dragonfly festival at Sanjay Van in Delhi by month-end
In a bid to increase citizen participation in protecting the city forests, the World Wide Fund for Nature- India (WWF India) and the Delhi Development Authority will jointly organise a dragonfly festival in Sanjay Van at the end of July. Director of environment education, Radhika Suri, WWF India said dragonflies are an indicator of the health of an environment and help to check diseases such as malaria and dengue as they feed on mosquitoes.
Delhi: Three drown in Yamuna, hunt on for 4th swimmer
At least three people, including two minors, from Ghaziabad's Loni drowned in the Yamuna when they went for a swim in the river in north Delhi's Burari on Thursday, police said on Friday, and added they were looking for a fourth one who as accompanying them.
‘Denied food after birthday party’: Drunk man stabs, hurts 4 women in Delhi
Three sisters and their mother sustained injuries with one of them battling for Pushpa's life at a city hospital as a drunk neighbour stabbed them when they refused Vicky food after a birthday party in Dwarka's Kakrola area, police said on Friday, and added that the accused has been arrested. The family lives in the Bharat Vihar area. Pushpa said their neighbour Vicky, 28, came to their house around midnight after the party got over.
80-year-old woman murdered by grandson in Delhi
An 80-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit on Friday morning at her house in Shalimar Bagh area in northwest Delhi, where she lived alone for the past over a year, police said on Friday, and added that they have apprehended the woman's 17-year-old grandson, who killed her for refusing to give him money. The clothes that the teenager wore at the time of the crime were also recovered.
