Fire in pizza restaurant near Mumbai hospital; one dead, two injured | VIDEO

One person was killed after a fire broke out in a pizza restaurant located on the ground floor of a building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon. The blaze prompted the evacuation of a hospital - Parakh Hospital - in the same structure. A 46-year-old man - Qurshi Dedhia - died and two women, aged 18 and 20, were reported injured. Fire department officials said 22 patients had been safely shifted to another medical facility.

According to news agency ANI, which cited the Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were pressed into action. The blaze started at 2 pm, officials said, and has now been doused.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Eight fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/iiKUAIGEAh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

Dr Narendra Dedhia - who owns Parakh Hospital - said patients had been shifted from his facility as it had become filled with smoke.

Shekhar Pongurlekar - recovering at Parakh Hospital after being operated for a hernia - said he had been shifted by his wife. He said that there was a loud noise preceding the fire.

Some patients are seeking refuge in the lobby of the building opposite the hospital.

Jethalal Lala, one of those looking for a safe haven in that building, said, "I was very scared as the hospital was full of smoke. I walked down with support... don't where I will go now."

Meanwhile, a second fire was reported by news agency ANI shortly afterwards - this time at an air filter manufacturer in the Bhima Koregaon area of Pune. Six fire tenders have been deployed, the Pune Fire Department said.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an Air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. Six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Lfkum8hqNq — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

(With inputs from Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail