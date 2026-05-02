Thane, A fire broke out in a flat located on the top floor of a four-storey building in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane city, but alertness showed by civic body's Leader of Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan averted a major tragedy, earning him praise for his quick action. Fire on top floor of 4-storey building in Thane; quick action by civic body's LoP averts tragedy

Before the fire brigade team arrived at the spot, Pathan switched off the main power supply and helped evacuate the residents.

The incident occurred in the residential building located in the M K Compound area of Amritnagar around 2 pm, officials said.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by bursting of a gas cylinder pipe.

Eyewitnesses said Pathan rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the blaze on the top floor of the building.

With the cylinder engulfed in flames and the fire threatening to spread, he coordinated initial response measures and assisted in removing valuables from the affected house.

Sensing a greater risk due to the presence of electricity meters and wiring on the lower floor, which could have led to a short-circuit and intensified the blaze, Pathan entered the burning premises and ensured the main power supply is cut off before the arrival of the fire brigade, the eyewitnesses said.

He also helped evacuate residents from the building, they said.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot shortly thereafter and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

Speaking about the incident, Pathan, who is the LoP in Thane Municipal Corporation and belongs to the NCP , said his actions were driven by a sense of social responsibility.

"We have only done our duty. There is no need to take credit for it," he said.

Chief of TMC's Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said, "Even before the firemen could arrive at the site, Pathan reached the spot and switched off the electricity supply and evacuated the occupants."

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