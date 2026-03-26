Firm blamed for Feb 14 metro mishap had ignored safety warnings thrice

Mumbai: The Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi Joint Venture SPA (RAJV) consortium, whom the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has blamed for the February 14 accident at a metro site in Mulund, had ignored safety warnings on at least three occasions earlier, officials from the planning authority told Hindustan Times. On February 14, a precast parapet segment at a metro site in Mulund fell on an autorickshaw and a car beneath, killing one person and injuring three others (Hindustan Times)

The consortium has also failed to submit reports regarding the accident that left one dead and injured three others, officials said.

“We had sought incident and investigation reports from the civil contractor on February 17, but have not received any documents or witness statements yet,” an interim report submitted by the general consultant consortium (DB-Hill International-Louis Berger) to the MMRDA, and seen by the Hindustan Times, noted.

As reported first by HT on Wednesday, a probe into the incident by the MMRDA found multiple lapses at the site and held the contractor, welder, site supervisor, site engineer and project manager responsible for the accident. While the report was silent on the role of MMRDA officials, three officials were suspended after the incident while a departmental inquiry was initiated against the fourth.

RAJV secured the contract for constructing three portions of the Metro 4 corridor including the Mulund stretch in June 2018. Though the MMRDA bypassed the firm in May 2022 and gave the remaining work to subcontractor Milan Road Buildtech on account of delays, RAJV remained the contractor on record.

According to the interim report submitted by the general consultant, safety warnings were issued to Reliance Infra-Astaldi last year on March 20, April 12, and August 8.

The warning letter issued in March 2025 noted that “numerous incidents of material falling from height have occurred at the project site”, which indicated a lack of safety measures.

In subsequent correspondence in April 2025, the contractor was told that adoption of safety protocols was “non-negotiable” and any lapses would attract strict action.

The third letter, dated August 8, 2025, referred to the incident in Bhiwandi two days earlier, when an iron rod fell from a metro site and pierced the skull of a passenger travelling beneath in an auto rickshaw. The letter asked the contractor to ensure supervision on site for high risk activities along with barricading of the road below.

However, both these measures were ignored on February 14, when a 6 feet x 4 feet precast parapet segment weighing 1.8 tonne fell on an auto rickshaw and another vehicle, killing one person and injuring three.

Shortly after the slab collapsed on February 14, the MMRDA levied a penalty of ₹5 crore on RAJV, while the general consultant was fined ₹1 crore, and its services were terminated on February 18.

The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure, the lead company in the consortium, did not respond to HT’s email seeking comments on the issue.