Fisheries department official suspended for going on foreign trip claiming medical leave

Mumbai: Maharashtra's fisheries department has suspended an official for allegedly using the excuse of a medical leave to go on a foreign trip at a time when government employees' leaves were cancelled earlier this month as hostilities ramped up between India and Pakistan.

PD Jagtap, an assistant commissioner in the fisheries department in Nashik, allegedly claimed to have felt dizzy due to low sugar levels and subsequently stated he had to visit a hospital. He submitted a half-day casual leave application at his office, citing ill health, officials said. Later, it was found that he had gone on a foreign trip for a few days.

A press note issued by state fisheries minister Nitesh Rane said the incident clearly revealed that Jagtap disobeyed his superiors’ orders, was negligent in his duties, was absent from his responsibilities, and misled his seniors.

Rane has also ordered an internal departmental inquiry after learning that Jagtap had been investigated twice by the anti-corruption bureau. If found guilty, he may be dismissed from service.