Fisheries department official suspended for going on foreign trip claiming medical leave

ByYogesh Naik
May 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra fisheries official PD Jagtap suspended for misusing medical leave to travel abroad amid cancelled leaves due to India-Pakistan tensions.

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s fisheries department has suspended an official for allegedly using the excuse of a medical leave to go on a foreign trip at a time when government employees’ leaves were cancelled earlier this month as hostilities ramped up between India and Pakistan.

Fisheries department official suspended for going on foreign trip claiming medical leave
Fisheries department official suspended for going on foreign trip claiming medical leave

PD Jagtap, an assistant commissioner in the fisheries department in Nashik, allegedly claimed to have felt dizzy due to low sugar levels and subsequently stated he had to visit a hospital. He submitted a half-day casual leave application at his office, citing ill health, officials said. Later, it was found that he had gone on a foreign trip for a few days.

A press note issued by state fisheries minister Nitesh Rane said the incident clearly revealed that Jagtap disobeyed his superiors’ orders, was negligent in his duties, was absent from his responsibilities, and misled his seniors.

Rane has also ordered an internal departmental inquiry after learning that Jagtap had been investigated twice by the anti-corruption bureau. If found guilty, he may be dismissed from service.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Fisheries department official suspended for going on foreign trip claiming medical leave
