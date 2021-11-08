Five years of demonetisation: Opposition demands apology from Centre

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners have taken a dig at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led Central government on the occasion of the its completion of five years of demonetisation.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Centre should apologise to the nation for the ‘failure of demonetisation. “In the past five years, terrorism has increased manifold in Kashmir. The circulation of black money has gone up as well. The note ban was a complete failure and an economic disaster. Thousands of people have lost their lives and jobs due to the decision. The Central government must apologise to the nation for demonetisation,” Raut said.

“It’s been five years since the demonetisation was announced by Modiji. Nothing has been achieved so far, neither black money came back to the country, nor has corruption dipped. Terrorism too has not reduced. Modiji had asked for three months, now he should tell us which square to come to…” Malik tweeted. He was referring to PM Modi’s address to the people asking for 50 days of hardship, after the demonetisation was announced in November 2016.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “The demonetisation led to the loss of hundreds of lives, left lakhs of people unemployed and resulted in the dip in the GDP. Nothing that was promised has been achieved from the demonetisation. Modi does not utter a word now about his failed decision.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader and state minister Nawab Malik have said that the PM should take responsibility for the failure.

BJP has, however, hit back at the ruling parties for undignified remarks against the prime minister. Leader of Opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar said, “The country has benefited from demonetisation. The tax bracket has widened, bringing unaccounted money under taxation. It has helped in improving the economy. Farmers, women, tribals have been benefitted the most from the decision. The language Malik and others are using for the PM is not appropriate.”