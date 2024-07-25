MUMBAI: A 55-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday when a part of the floor of her apartment in RNA Broadway co-operative housing society in Mira Road’s Shanti Nagar neighbourhood collapsed on the floor beneath. The incident triggered fear and outrage among residents even as the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation began a structural audit of all 24 buildings in the society. Floor of Mira Road flat collapses, 1 injured

The victim, identified as Aruna Hansora, lived in flat number 12 located on the first floor of RNA Broadway. Shortly before 9am, when she was alone at home, the floor of her living room collapsed onto the ground floor apartment beneath. Hansora too fell into the apartment below and suffered injuries.

When fire brigade officials reached the spot, they found her lying injured on the floor. “We rescued her and rushed her to the hospital immediately,” said a fire brigade officer.

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation began a structural audit of all 24 buildings in the society after the incident. The buildings were constructed around 20 years ago – though they have been declared dilapidated by the municipal corporation, they are not categorised as dangerous.

In a similar incident, a portion of a two-storey commercial building in the BP Road area in Bhayandar collapsed on the road at around 6am on Wednesday. The structure was built seven years ago. Fire brigade officials said a rickshaw driver and a passerby were injured in the incident. The building was evacuated with the help of the municipal fire department, said fire Brigade officer Prakash Borade.