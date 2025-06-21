Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Forest officials inspect Mannat annexe after CRZ violation complaint

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The annexe — a modern six-storey structure with two basement levels — serves as the Khan family's main residence, adjacent to the original colonial-style bungalow built in 1914, a Grade III heritage building. The entire property spans over 2,091.38 square metres and overlooks the Arabian Sea

MUMBAI: A team of forest department officers, accompanied by officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H-West ward, visited the sea-facing Mannat Annexe in Bandra West on Friday following a complaint alleging Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations.

Mumbai, India. June 20, 2025. BMC and forest department officials visited Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow on Friday, June 20, 2025, to conduct an inspection. Renovations have begun at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic sea-facing home, Mannat. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. June 20, 2025. BMC and forest department officials visited Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow on Friday, June 20, 2025, to conduct an inspection. Renovations have begun at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic sea-facing home, Mannat. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The inspection was prompted by RTI activist Santosh Daundkar, who raised concerns over proposed construction at the property, which stands behind Mannat, the iconic residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“The existing structure has six floors. The proposal is to add two more,” said forest guard Mahesh Sawant. “We have asked the owners to submit relevant documents. Since no construction has begun yet, the question of a violation does not arise at this stage.”

The annexe — a modern six-storey structure with two basement levels — serves as the Khan family’s main residence, adjacent to the original colonial-style bungalow built in 1914, a Grade III heritage building. The entire property spans over 2,091.38 square metres and overlooks the Arabian Sea.

According to official documents accessed by Hindustan Times, Gauri Khan filed an application on November 9, 2023, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), seeking permission to construct the seventh and eighth floors atop the existing annexe. The estimated cost of the project is 25 crore.

In his complaint, Daundkar alleged that the expansion plan violates CRZ norms, as the property is located in an ecologically sensitive area near the coast and falls within the “hazard line” demarcated by the Survey of India. He also flagged the heritage status of the site.

The forest department has initiated a preliminary inquiry and will submit a report based on the documentation provided by the owners.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Forest officials inspect Mannat annexe after CRZ violation complaint
Follow Us On