 Former CS Manoj Saunik appointed as next MahaRERA chief | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Former CS Manoj Saunik appointed as next MahaRERA chief

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jul 17, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday appointed former chief secretary of Maharashtra, Manoj Saunik, as the next chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). Saunik will succeed the current chairman and his close friend, Ajoy Mehta, whose term ends in September 2024.

Pune, India - October 12, 2017: Manoj Saunik,IAS Principal secretary -transport at Yashada in Pune, India, on Thursday, October 12, 2017. (HT PHOTO)

The official order regarding the appointment of Manoj Saunik, an IAS officer from the 1987 batch, was issued two months prior to the end of Ajoy Mehta’s term. “The term of MahaRERA chairman Ajoy Mehta will end on September 20. As per the recommendations of the committee, the state government appoints retired IAS officer Manoj Saunik as the next MahaRERA chairman. He will take over the charge once the post becomes vacant,” stated an order issued by the housing department on Tuesday.

Saunik expressed his gratitude for being chosen for the position but refrained from further comments. Manoj Saunik served as the chief secretary of Maharashtra from May 2023 to December 2023. His wife, Sujata Saunik, is currently the chief secretary of Maharashtra and is the first woman selected for the top job in the state.

Interestingly, Manoj Saunik will be taking over the position from Ajoy Mehta, who also previously served as the chief secretary of Maharashtra.

