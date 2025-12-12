Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former mayor injured after auto hits her in Bandra

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 04:34 am IST

On Thursday, she approached the Mumbai traffic police, requesting them to trace the auto driver and take action against him for rash driving

Mumbai: Former Mumbai mayor Nirmala Sawant, 79, sustained a forehead injury after an auto rickshaw rammed into her while she was crossing in Bandra on December 5. On Thursday, she approached the Mumbai traffic police, requesting them to trace the auto driver and take action against him for rash driving.

Former mayor injured after auto hits her in Bandra
Former mayor injured after auto hits her in Bandra

Sawant, who served as mayor in 1994, was returning home at Turner Road around 7 pm when the incident occurred. She said she had spotted the auto approaching from a distance and signalled the driver to slow down. “Instead of slowing down, he increased speed and hit me,” she said.

The impact caused her to fall and bleed from the forehead. Her driver rushed her to a nearby hospital with the help of some passersby. The auto driver paused briefly after hitting her, during which her driver noted the vehicle’s registration number, she said. Sawant was taken to a hospital, where she received stitches on her forehead.

“I am still in trauma. Senior citizens are vulnerable as even crossing the road has become unsafe,” she said, adding that rash driving by auto rickshaw drivers in the city remains a serious concern.

On Thursday, Sawant approached the Mumbai traffic police, requesting them to trace the auto driver and take action against him for rash driving. The police are tracing the driver involved.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Former mayor injured after auto hits her in Bandra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Former Mumbai mayor Nirmala Sawant, 79, was injured when an auto rickshaw hit her while she was crossing the road in Bandra on December 5. She sought action from traffic police against the driver for rash driving. Sawant, who received stitches for her forehead injury, emphasized the dangers senior citizens face on the streets due to reckless driving.