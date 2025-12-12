Mumbai: Former Mumbai mayor Nirmala Sawant, 79, sustained a forehead injury after an auto rickshaw rammed into her while she was crossing in Bandra on December 5. On Thursday, she approached the Mumbai traffic police, requesting them to trace the auto driver and take action against him for rash driving. Former mayor injured after auto hits her in Bandra

Sawant, who served as mayor in 1994, was returning home at Turner Road around 7 pm when the incident occurred. She said she had spotted the auto approaching from a distance and signalled the driver to slow down. “Instead of slowing down, he increased speed and hit me,” she said.

The impact caused her to fall and bleed from the forehead. Her driver rushed her to a nearby hospital with the help of some passersby. The auto driver paused briefly after hitting her, during which her driver noted the vehicle’s registration number, she said. Sawant was taken to a hospital, where she received stitches on her forehead.

“I am still in trauma. Senior citizens are vulnerable as even crossing the road has become unsafe,” she said, adding that rash driving by auto rickshaw drivers in the city remains a serious concern.

On Thursday, Sawant approached the Mumbai traffic police, requesting them to trace the auto driver and take action against him for rash driving. The police are tracing the driver involved.