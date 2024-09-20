Former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey joins Congress, likely to be fielded from Versova

Mumbai: Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Thursday joined the Congress, plunging into politics full time after harbouring political ambitions for over 20 years. He is keen to contest the upcoming assembly poll in the state and the Congress is considering fielding him from a seat with a sizable north Indian population, most likely Versova, said party insiders. Sanjay Pandey was inducted into the Congress at a programme held at the Mumbai Congress office on Thursday evening. UB Venkatesh, senior Congress leader, and Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president and Mumbai North Central MP, were present at the programme. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

“I have wanted to join the Congress since 2004 but could not get a chance earlier. I follow a secular ideology and cannot think of joining any party other than the Congress,” Pandey said after being inducted into the party at a programme held at the Mumbai Congress office on Thursday evening. UB Venkatesh, senior Congress leader, and Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president and Mumbai North Central MP, were present at the venue.

Pandey used the opportunity to mount an attack on the BJP, saying governments run by the party were trying to scare people by filing cases through central investigation agencies.

“The ED and CBI are being used to file cases. As a retired police commissioner, I too have experienced the same. But we will not get scared, no matter what,” he said. “I also urge people not to be scared of anyone. Give us an opportunity, we will stand by your side.”

Welcoming the former police officer into the Congress, Gaikwad said, “Sanjay Pandey was a dashing police officer who created a different identity for himself. He was always helpful and reached every person in the city through various initiatives. I am happy that he has joined the party.”

While Pandey’s interest in politics dates back several years, he began dabbling in the field only after his retirement in 2022. He had planned to contest the recently held Lok Sabha elections either from Mumbai North Central or Mumbai North West, but backed out later. On August 19, he declared that he had floated his own outfit, the Rashtriya Janhit Party, which would contest at least 10 seats during the upcoming assembly polls. Pandey himself would contest from the Versova assembly constituency, he had said. With him joining the Congress on Thursday, the fledgling outfit is likely to be suspended, said sources.