 Four arrested for ‘planning’ to attack Jarange-Patil’s critic | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Four arrested for ‘planning’ to attack Jarange-Patil’s critic

Four arrested for ‘planning’ to attack Jarange-Patil’s critic

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 25, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Four Maratha Kranti Morcha activists arrested for planning to attack critic of community leader. No weapons found, booked under various sections.

MUMBAI: The Marine Drive police have arrested four Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) activists for allegedly planning to attack Ajay Maharaj Baraskar who had recently criticised Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange-Patil. The police said one of the arrested people, Vinod Pokharkar, has contested Lok Sabha elections from Thane district and is the convenor of MKM.

HT Image
HT Image

On Friday, the police detained Ganesh Dhokale Patil, 54, Sandeep Tanpure, 37, Vinay Deshmukh, 49, and Vinod Pokharkar, 38, all residents of Navi Mumbai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, Baraskar, who had criticised Jarange-Patil, recently came to Mumbai to address the press and meet some activists. “He was staying at Hotel Astoria in Churchgate when the four approached the staff enquiring about Baraskar. They, however, fled after noticing presence of cops in plain clothes, who had come to the hotel with Baraskar’s aide Satyavan Shinde,” said the police officer. Suspecting some foul play, the police personnel chased the accused and caught hold of them.

They police said they did not find any weapons on them, but “They were angry as Baraskar was making statements against Jarange-Patil.”

Baraskar had recently criticised Jarange-Patil after which he was even sacked from the Prahar party by MLA and party chief Bachchu Kadu. Jarange-Patil had also criticised Baraskar saying that he was a fake Maharaj and government’s agent.

“We have registered a case against the accused four and have arrested them. They are booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 151 arrest to prevent cognizable offence,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On