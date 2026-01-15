NAVI MUMBAI: The Kalamboli police have registered an FIR against four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by offering inducements to voters during the campaign period. Four BJP candidates booked in Panvel for offering gifts to voters ahead of civic polls

The FIR has been filed under Section 173 (punishment for bribery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint lodged by Vinay Balkrishna Shipai (39), Assistant Election Decision Officer for Kalamboli wards 07, 08, 09 and 10.

According to the police, the accused, Amar Arun Patil, Pramila Ravinath Patil, Manali Amar Thakur and Rajendra Sharma, all BJP candidates and Mahayuti nominees from Ward No 07, organised an event titled Ladki Bahin Melava and Haldi-Kumkum at the New Bus Depot in Roadpali, Sector 16, Kalamboli, on January 12 between 5 pm and 9 pm.

During the programme, the organisers allegedly conducted games and a lucky draw and distributed Paithani sarees to women participants while simultaneously appealing for votes. Election officials have treated the distribution of gifts as an inducement, amounting to a direct violation of the MCC, which is currently in force for the civic polls.

“The accused organised a programme targeting women voters and used gifts as an incentive while appealing for votes, which is prohibited during the election process,” a police officer said.

Police said no arrests have been made so far as the offence is non-cognisable in nature. The case was registered late on Tuesday evening.