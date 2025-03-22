Mumbai: In a swift operation, the police arrested four individuals who posed as Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials from Delhi and extorted ₹11.50 lakh from a jeweller in south Mumbai. The accused used intimidation tactics, threatening to implicate the victim in a legal case for alleged cash transactions in gold dealings. Four fake IB officers arrested for extorting ₹ 11.50 Lakh from SoBo jeweller

According to the VP Road Police in Girgaon, the crime took place on Wednesday evening when a 39-year-old jeweller from Bhoiwada, Bhuleshwar, was at his shop. The victim, who resides in Byculla, runs a jewellery business in Bhuleshwar, a hub for gold traders.

Four men entered the store, introducing themselves as IB officers from Delhi. To appear credible, they flashed identification cards and ordered the staff to switch off all office telephones while preventing anyone from leaving. They accused the jeweller of conducting cash transactions in gold sales and claimed it was a serious legal offence. The conmen demanded ₹25 lakh to settle the matter and avoid legal repercussions.

When the jeweller expressed his inability to pay, the impostors resorted to intimidation and verbal abuse. Under duress, the victim agreed to pay ₹11.50 lakh. After collecting the money, the accused claimed they needed to deliver it to their senior officers and left. The jeweller later realised he had been duped and immediately reported the incident to the police.

A case was registered under sections 308 (extortion), 332(c) and 333 (house trespass to commit an offence), and 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police launched an investigation and secured CCTV footage, which helped them track down the accused.

Within 24 hours, law enforcement officials arrested, Pawan Chaudhary, 33, resident of Thakur Village, Kandivali East, Shreejet Gaikwad, 32, resident of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, Suryakant Shinde, 32, resident of Vakola East, Kisan Shelar, 53, resident of Girgaon.

Police suspect that Shelar, a Girgaon resident, provided insider information about the jeweller to the rest of the accused. “We are now interrogating the accused to determine if they have been involved in similar crimes,” said a police officer.

How to identify a fake IB officer

-IB officers never conduct raids or demand money – they focus on intelligence gathering, not law enforcement.

-Ask for official verification – IB officers do not carry publicly verifiable ID cards. Government raids are always conducted with local police.

-Look for inconsistencies – Real officers will not stop you from calling a lawyer or the police.

-Never hand over money – No official authority can demand cash settlements.

-Call the police immediately – If in doubt, contact the nearest police station or dial 100 for assistance.