Four held for vandalising Kalyan office of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad’s brother

Kalyan: The Kolsewadi police on Tuesday arrested four people who allegedly vandalised the office of MLA Ganpat Gaikwad’s cousin brother Abhimanyu Gaikwad in Tisgaon area in Kalyan East. The accused were identified as Swarup Sorate, Mayur Chavan, Venktesh Konar, and Karan Gupta, all residents of Kalyan. HT Image

A case was lodged against six at Kolsewadi police station based on a complaint filed by Sagar Gaikwad. According to police sources, the cable network office owned by MLA Ganpat Gaikwad’s brother or ex-corporator Abhimanyu Gaikwad is situated in Tisgaon area in Kalyan.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the office staff was in the office. One motorcycle belonging to one staffer was parked in front of the office. Meanwhile, two inebriated youths, who had parked a motorcycle nearby, attempted to insert the key into this motorcycle, and the staffer rushed out suspecting they were trying to steal the bike. Upon questioning the duo, a heated argument broke out between them. They called their four to five friends and they entered the office and vandalised the office.

Kolsewadi police reached the spot upon getting a complaint and collected CCTV footage wherein the entire incident was captured. Based on the footage, the four accused were arrested while two are absconding.

Police said a case was lodged under 452(House trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong restrain), 324 (Voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 504( Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of trusts ), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Common Intention) of Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested four accused and produced them in court and remanded them into police custody for two days. We have launched a search for the two absconding, “ said Rajesh Shirsat, Senior Police Inspector, Kolsewadi Police Station, adding that there was no link between the vandalism with the MLA Gaikwad’s firing on ex-corporator Mahesh Gaikwad.