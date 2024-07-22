Four injured as gas pipeline explodes during installation in Nalasopara flat

Mumbai: Four persons, including three Gujarat Gas employees, suffered burn injuries on Sunday after a gas pipeline exploded while it was being installed in a flat in Nalasopara East. HT Image

The incident occurred around 6.30pm on Sunday at Gala Nagar, at Chandresh Hills building. During installation, one of the valves was not closed properly, which resulted in the pipeline exploding.

According to the residents and police officials, the injured, including a resident, were rushed to a civic hospital in Nalasopara. The three employees of Gujarat Gas have been identified as Angad Kumar, Satish Kumar and Vishal Kumar.

Due to the explosion, there was a gas leakage in the area, creating panic among the residents. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and contained the leakage.

This is the second time a gas leak from a Gujarat pipeline has spread panic in the area. On May 1, the Dwarka Hotel in Achole at Nalasopara caught fire, after which the cylinders in the hotel exploded, destroying the entire building.

Eight persons, including hotel staff and customers, suffered injuries and were admitted to various hospitals in Vasai-Virar.

In the investigation, it was revealed that there was excavation work underway for a sewage drain on the road adjacent to the hotel premises.

Due to the alleged negligence of the JCB driver, the pipeline of Gujarat Gas, a distributor of natural gas, which runs underneath the ground at that spot, was damaged, leading to the leakage of gas. The incident took place at 3:30 pm, after which the entire premises were evacuated.