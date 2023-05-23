Four injured in Mumbra chawl fire

Thane: Four of a family, including two children, suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl in Dadi colony of Shivaji Nagar in Mumbra on Monday afternoon. Thane, India - May 22, 2023: In a fire that broke out in a chawl, a family of four including two children suffered severe burns and were shifted to a hospital after dousing the fire, at Mumbra, in Thane, India, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

As soon as the incident was reported, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot and launched fire control measures.

According to the fire officials, a live electric wire came in contact with the roof of the chawl, which led to a short circuit causing the blaze.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, said, “It was a ground plus one storey structure. The blaze was doused around 2pm.”

The injured have been identified as Alimuddin Sayyad, 35, Salma Sayyed, 30, Fatima Sayyed, 4, and Alina Sayyed, 5. The children suffered burns on their faces and chest.

The injured were taken to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.