Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Four injured in Mumbra chawl fire

Four injured in Mumbra chawl fire

BySajana Nambiar
May 23, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Four of a family, including two children, suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl in Dadi colony of Shivaji Nagar in Mumbra on Monday afternoon. According to the fire officials, a live electric wire came in contact with the roof of the chawl, which led to a short circuit causing the blaze

Thane: Four of a family, including two children, suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl in Dadi colony of Shivaji Nagar in Mumbra on Monday afternoon.

Thane, India - May 22, 2023: In a fire that broke out in a chawl, a family of four including two children suffered severe burns and were shifted to a hospital after dousing the fire, at Mumbra, in Thane, India, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Thane, India - May 22, 2023: In a fire that broke out in a chawl, a family of four including two children suffered severe burns and were shifted to a hospital after dousing the fire, at Mumbra, in Thane, India, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

As soon as the incident was reported, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot and launched fire control measures.

According to the fire officials, a live electric wire came in contact with the roof of the chawl, which led to a short circuit causing the blaze.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, said, “It was a ground plus one storey structure. The blaze was doused around 2pm.”

The injured have been identified as Alimuddin Sayyad, 35, Salma Sayyed, 30, Fatima Sayyed, 4, and Alina Sayyed, 5. The children suffered burns on their faces and chest.

The injured were taken to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disaster management fire thane + 1 more
disaster management fire thane
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out