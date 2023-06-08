Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Reversing SUV mows down 4-year-old girl

Reversing SUV mows down 4-year-old girl

ByN K Gupta
Jun 08, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The incident happened near Baghe Yusuf building in Chavindra, when the girl, identified as Alina Akram Mansuri, came to Bhiwandi along with her parents to attend a relative’s wedding. Alina was playing behind an SUV when the driver tried to reverse it

BHIWANDI: A four-year-old girl was mowed down by an SUV while it was being reversed in Bhiwandi on Monday evening, the police said on Wednesday.

Reversing SUV mows down 4-year-old girl
Reversing SUV mows down 4-year-old girl

The incident happened near Baghe Yusuf building in Chavindra, when the girl, identified as Alina Akram Mansuri, came to Bhiwandi along with her parents to attend a relative’s wedding.

The police said that Akram Mansuri, the father of the girl, along with his wife and daughter arrived on a motorbike from Nalasopara. When he went to park his bike, the girl saw some children playing and joined them.

Alina was playing behind an SUV and unaware of her presence, the driver tried to reverse the four-wheeler and mowed down her.

Her family members and locals took her to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where she was declared dead before arrival. The body of the girl was handed over to family after a post-mortem.

Mansuri claimed that the SUV driver was listening to songs at full volume and the vehicle’s windows were shut when he tried to reverse it. “When a guest at the wedding saw Alina was being crushed under the rear wheel of the SUV, He rushed to the vehicle and knocked on the door to stop the car, but the driver misunderstood and took the vehicle forward, crushing the girl again under the rear wheel,” Mansuri added.

Ranvir Prakash Bays, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka, said, “The driver, identified as Saddam Maqbool Shaikh, was arrested. The owner of the SUV had come to attend the wedding ceremony. The girl suffered head and serious body injuries and succumbed to her injuries.”

A case was registered against the driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accident bhiwandi suv + 1 more
accident bhiwandi suv
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out