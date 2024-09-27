Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Frauds cheat organic company of 59 crore

ByVinay Dalvi
Sep 27, 2024 07:38 AM IST

A Rajasthan organic food firm lost ₹59 crore to fraudsters posing as Reliance executives, leading to a police investigation and a Look Out Circular for the main accused.

MUMBAI: A Rajasthan-based organic food company filed a complaint after being cheated by fraudsters of 59 crore using the names of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Mart, the company’s retail chain.

HT Image
HT Image

The police said the accused lured an organic food company into an understanding by telling its director that he was already supplying spices to Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Mart and with the help of his contacts he can help increase the company’s turnover. The main accused, identified as Manish Chaturvedi, has similarly cheated several companies before, and the cops have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

The complainant, Narendra Thanvi, director of Romofy Agro Pvt Ltd. The accused opened a bank account in the company’s name and carried out transactions in the bank account to the tune of 59 crore - most of the money has been transferred by non-banking finance companies, which the police believe are loans.

“The company’s head office is in Malad, and they also have a branch in Rajasthan. In 2022, the firm’s financial advisor had introduced them to Manish Chaturvedi claiming that he is the director of several companies and will help them increase their business,” said a police officer.

Chaturvedi then introduced Sanjay Umasare to his employees and was appointed as authorised signatory of the company. After that they even passed a board resolution to open a bank account in a private bank in the Fort area, where business money can be deposited, they kept various conditions to operate the bank account one director’s permission was required.

“After the bank accounts were opened a lot of time had passed, but no business was increased and Chaturvedi stopped answering the complainant’s call. Meanwhile, they were informed that huge transactions had been done in their bank accounts. So, they visited the branch and learnt that around 59 crore was transferred to the bank account by various people including non-banking finance companies, and they were cheated by the accused showing used transactions of purchase and sell. The cheating has happened from 16 March 2023 to 31 March 2024,” said the police officer.

“The case has been registered for forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust, cheating by personation and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code. We will inquire into the matter,” said the police officer.

The police said they have learnt several cases are filed against Chaturvedi for cheating various companies similarly and he has most probably fled India.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On