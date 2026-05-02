MUMBAI: Over the last week, technology journalists started to talk of a surge in synthetic loan applications powered by generative AI. In one documented case, a mid-sized digital lender received 1,400 applications over a single weekend. It was on the back of fabricated identities. There is also speculation on the identity of the lender. But it is reported as a mid-sized entity and that it had disbursed 38 loans before the fraud was detected. Frauds powered by AI: Evolution of the Jamtara boys

The RBI has described such situations as alarming. The fintech industry has often responded that such incidents are isolated or contained. But both are missing the point. The crisis is not the occurrence of 1,400 fake loans; the crisis is that the architecture of India’s digital economy is now perfectly engineered to facilitate such events.

On May 1, news started to percolate that the UIDAI, the body responsible for India’s digital ID system, is pushing for more careful verification. And to do that, it announced a ‘Pilot Cohort’, a first group of start-ups to work on new technologies to close what appear like breaches in the system.

For at least a decade, the narrative of India’s digital transformation has been one of frictionless, high-speed ascent. The pipes, the apps, and the stacks were built, and celebrated as proof of architectural perfection. But in the rush to construct a high-speed highway for commerce, a fundamental law of engineering was ignored: a jet plane can land on a highway, but that is not the purpose for which it is built. A super-highway for systemic fraud has been inadvertently created.

The lineage of this vulnerability is undeniable. In 2018, the ‘boys’ network in Jamtara proved that most people could be manipulated to give up their OTPs. Pankaj Mishra, who chronicled the Jamtara story from ground zero, notes that the ‘boys’ who often appeared stupid and naive to the untrained eye were always leagues ahead. They drove fancy cars, lived lavish lives and understood the human mind in ways conventional bankers and regulators could not.

Machine-to-machine synthesis

In 2026, their game has shifted to the automation of deceit. As Mishra observes, “Each generation finds the vulnerability of its time.” What began as coal theft and street-level hustles evolved into phishing for an OTP—a human-to-human con. Now, it has morphed into machine-to-machine synthesis.

The transition from phishing, which required a human to interact with another human, to synthesizing identities, which requires only a script to talk to a server, is complete. These bot networks do not mimic human behaviour; they operate at a velocity that makes regulatory dashboards and periodic audits look like relics. They swarm the road. By feeding synthetic identities into KYC pipelines at machine speed, bots are hallucinating credit-worthy individuals and extracting value before a human auditor even wakes up.

The fragility is personal. Mishra himself recently discovered an unauthorized loan on his own CIBIL report. Being a technology journalist, he had the insight to identify it, yet even he lacked the bandwidth to purge it. If a seasoned observer can be pawned by a phantom loan, the vulnerability of the average citizen is then absolute. They are being fleeced by a system that prioritizes frictionless onboarding over the security of the identity it is onboarding.

Scale of losses

The pattern is everywhere. In February, the Supreme Court, while reviewing ₹54,000 crore in cyber-frauds, described the scale of losses as “absolute robbery,” pointing to weak identity checks. The April 1 RBI crackdown on fraudulent apps was a direct admission that the digital backbone was being held up by compromised props. These are not isolated incidents. They are the logical conclusion of a story that equates adoption with assurance.

India has mastered the visible parts of digital transformation. UPI moves money like water; Aadhaar unlocks identity. But mastery of the front end guarantees nothing about the strength of the back end. An ecosystem has been built that trusts the input far more than it validates the entity.

The period of “capture the market and fix it later” is dead. The bots have moved on; they adapt their scripts in real-time, exploiting the fact that the most efficient entity in the current digital economy is no longer the consumer, but the bot that mimics them.

The choice is binary. Either the digital economy continues to be a high-speed lane for automated exploitation, or the architecture is fundamentally redesigned for durability. This means moving beyond reactive blocking to building intrinsic, automated verification layers that can outpace the machine.

The good news is already visible by way of opening doors for start-ups to work to solve the unglamorous problem of fortifying digital identities against synthetic replication. These firms will build guardrails designed specifically to distinguish a human presence from bots.

This is why verification is no longer an optional layer of policy. It is the new foundation. Ignore it and the next wave of automated failures will not be “contained.” This is because scale without scrutiny is simply exposure; but scale with resilience is a power.