From suburb to story hub, thane’s literary pulse awakens

The auditorium lights dimmed to a soft amber glow and a hush rippled through the audience like the turning of a single giant page. Rows of expectant faces leaned forward, the rustle of brochures fading into silence. On stage, the lights gleamed softly, waiting—almost breathing—for the first voices to fill the air. As the audience waited for the start of the maiden Thane Litfest inside the Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium, time seemed to be holding its breath for the stories about to unfold.

The two-day Thane Litfest, the first such event in this city, saw an enthusiastic crowd devouring every word spoken by writers Bachi Karkaria, Nadir Godrej, Devdutt Pattnaik, Namita Devidayal, Satya Saran, Jerry Pinto, Rasheeda Bhagat and Chirodeep Chaudhury. It not only made Thanekars feel a sense of pride and belonging but also momentarily transformed Thane from a “bedroom suburb” to a centre of artistic and intellectual activity. “This is such a captive audience. It has been a wonderful experience,” said a delighted Bachi Karkaria, post-event.

Many of those who attended the litfest felt that it could also provide a platform for local talent. “A literature festival is a great initiative and gives local authors and artists the chance to showcase their work alongside established literary figures. It was an amazing two days,” said Priti Singh, a budding writer who had come to listen to Satya Saran, former editor of Femina. “It was such a pleasure to hear her in person,” she said.

Two books—Namita Devidayal’s ‘Tangerine—How To Read The Upanishads Without Giving Up Coffee’ and Harish Bhat’s ‘Doing The Right Thing’ were launched at the festival. The panel discussions and author tete-a-tetes saw Thanekars from different walks of life navigating literary bylanes with them. This participation in readings, panel discussions and author interactions could inspire creative growth and open pathways to professional recognition, said Madhumita Majumdar, a creative artist. “I live near the venue and the idea of a Litfest at my doorstep fired me on,” she said. “While all the sessions were good, the one with Bachi Karkaria and Namita Devidayal was riveting. Bachi is such a witty person and has such a way with words.”

Aneetha Satish, a student of mythology studies who held an engaging conversation with Devidayal, said that with the litfest, the focus was back on the rich cultural ethos of Thane. “This was forgotten, and over the years, Thane went from being a place with a rich cultural history to being known for only its lakes,” she said. “For me, the talks by both Namita Devidayal and Devdutt Pattanaik were wonderful, as they simplified the complex. Devdutt Pattanaik spoke about mythology in such simple language that it has ignited the interest of many. The audience were glued to their seats and the session was extended.”

Atul Bhide, convenor of the litfest, said that the experiment was a “super hit”. “I am sure that in the years to come, such platforms can nurture a vibrant literacy ecosystem that will continue to grow organically within the city,” he said.

According to Samir Limaye, president of the Rotary Club of Thane Hills, in an age dominated by digital media, literature festivals serve as a refreshing reminder of the joy of reading and the power of thoughtful conversations. “The attendance and enthusiasm of the audience showed that Thane has arrived as a cultural city,” he said. “The book launches, poetry sessions and storytelling through the Meri Story segment serve to reignite interest in the written word.”

Thane, once known primarily as a residential and industrial extension of Mumbai—as also a place where criminals from Mumbai were externed—has evolved into a dynamic city with its own pulse. However, as cities grow, they often struggle to create a unique cultural identity. Literature festivals can play a crucial role in shaping this identity. By hosting events such as the Thane Litfest and bringing a host of well-known writers and their narratives to Thanekars’ doorstep, this emerging city can now portray itself as one that values culture as much as commerce.

Limaye said that culturally, Thane had emerged as a ‘must-be-at’ location. “Events such as the Sanskriti Festival, the short films festival and the art theatre culture have added to the cultural grandeur of this city,” he said. “Thane, with its cultural history and historical importance, is on the cusp of upstaging Pune as the cultural capital of Maharashtra,” he added in all seriousness.

Cities such as Jaipur, Hyderabad and Kolkata have gained national and international recognition for their literature festivals. Thane, with its growing infrastructure, educated population and cosmopolitan spirit, has the potential to join the cultural league. “The Thane Litfest is here to stay; we will bring it back every year,” promised Limaye.