Fruits, vegetables dearer by 20% at Vashi APMC market

The rise in transport charges and charges for cartons has led to a 20% increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables at the APMC market in Vashi.

Among fruits, litchi is the only one that has become cheaper due to increased production this year.

“With increase in the transportation cost and cost of cartons used for packaging, the prices have gone up. The purchasing power of the customer has also gone down, due to which not all fruits are completely sold,” Harish Vasandani, a fruit trader at APMC market in Vashi, said.

“Vegetables are a necessity. Even if the rates increase, people tend to buy them. When it comes to fruits, not all buy them and hence when the prices increase, the fruit traders suffer losses as all the stock is not sold,” Kailas Tajne, a vegetable trader, said.

While the rate of litchi was around ₹200 per kg last year, it has reduced to ₹120- ₹150 per kg. Every year, the monsoon fruits reach the city along with the rains. This year, even as the monsoon is delayed in the city, the citizens could start enjoying them much earlier. While plum is ruling the fruit market currently, peaches are found in less quantity.

“The demand for peaches is not met adequately. Peaches come in less quantity from Nainital. The reason could be the climatic condition there,” Umesh Hande, a fruit trader, said.

A box of peaches of 7kg-8kg depending on the size in the wholesale market is currently ₹1,200. Plums coming from Kulu are between ₹250 and ₹500 per box of around 4kg while those coming from Shimla cost ₹150- ₹250 per box of around 2kg. Cherries from Kashmir cost around ₹300- ₹500 per kg while Dusheri and Langda mangoes from Uttar Pradesh cost between ₹50 and ₹70 per kg. Kesar mangoes from Bhuj cost around ₹80- ₹120 per kg.

“Peaches, plums, cherries, Dusheri, Langada, apricot are monsoon fruits that are found only during this month of the year. While mangoes are in demand, the other fruits are purchased only by select customers,” Sanjay Pansare, director of the fruit market, said.

Among vegetables, the masala combo that is basic in every household costs from ₹30 to ₹60 per kg. When purchased individually from the wholesale market, lemon costs ₹30 to ₹60 per kg and ginger, ₹25 to ₹30 per kg. While tomato costs between ₹35 and ₹45 per kg, okra costs between ₹40 and ₹45 per kg. French beans cost between ₹40 and ₹60, carrots between ₹38 and ₹48 and cucumber, ₹20- ₹26 per kg.

Anita Kawale (37), a homemaker from Sanpada, manages her home expenses with a limited budget and keeps a regular tab on increasing prices of vegetables and fruits.

“Indulging in exotic fruits is not a regular affair but since we get it only once in a year, we buy it once or twice during the season. During that time, we avoid the other common fruits to balance the budget. When it comes to vegetables, I buy them from local sellers and purchase those whose rates are not affected much. With the increasing prices, it becomes very difficult to manage the expenses. Hence, we buy only those vegetables that are consumed by all the members of the family.”