Furious residents stage ‘rasta roko’ over rash driving in Wadala, demand prompt action from police

Mumbai: After a 34-year-old mother of four was run over by a speeding taxi in Wadala, a mob of around 250 people came down to the streets on Sunday night and staged an impromptu ‘rasta roko’ over the issue of rash driving by cab drivers in the Antop Hill – Wadala belt.

Residents of the area said that over the last couple of years, the menace of rash driving, especially by taxi drivers, had increased at an alarming rate and it has been brought to the notice of the local police more than once.

“It’s hardly as if we’ve not raised these issues time and again. The share cab drivers seem to have the right of way over anyone else and they even abuse and threaten motorists who get in their way. So many of us have had close shaves and have reported it to the police, but in vain,” said a resident, who was part of the mob, on the condition of anonymity. “The taxi drivers threaten to come to our house and hurt us whenever we try to protest against their rash behaviour, which is why a lot of us don’t even come forward anymore.”

On Saturday night, Supriya Kattimanigaudar, 34, lost her life after a cab ran over her in front of her four children – three daughters and one son. The cab driver, Nasir Sheikh, reportedly could not control his vehicle even after the accident and it came to a halt after crashing into a parked private car. Nasir was arrested in the late hours of Saturday.

The angry mob gathered on Salt Pan Road when Supriya’s body was brought home from the Sion Hospital after a post-mortem examination. The reaction was sparked off by the sight of the ambulance that approached the Barkat Ali Naka and residents – who were already furious over her death – blocked the road and voiced against the ‘callousness’ of the Wadala police.

Several teams of the Wadala police station rushed to the spot to handle the situation and the mob was dispersed after the cops assured them of action.

On Monday morning, senior police inspector Milind Jadhav, Wadala police station met residents of the area, who put forth their concerns and apprised him of how repeated complaints about the rash driving by cabbies had gone unheeded. The meeting, which began at around 11.30 am, was also attended by officials from the Wadala traffic division and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“We discussed several possibilities like installing speed breakers or rumbler strips on the road where share taxis ply regularly. We are also identifying spots where additional CCTV cameras can be installed to keep a closer eye on errant motorists,” said Jadhav.

The issue of cab drivers threatening residents who objected to their rash driving was also raised, while the police also discussed coordinated efforts with the Antop Hill police station, which has jurisdiction over some parts of the area. The BMC officials also discussed the issue of illegal hawkers who take up part of the road, adding to the chaos, and assured the people that action would be taken against them.

“The police were quite receptive and said that they would do everything that they could. We just hope that this time there is more action and less talk. We have been raising these issues for years now,” said another resident who was part of the meeting but did not wish to be named.

Rahul Daga, a local activist, said that the meeting was called on short notice on a Monday morning and hence many residents, including him, could not attend it. “The police have called a second meeting on Saturday and we shall see what they have done till then,” he added.