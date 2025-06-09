FYJC admission schedule postponed by 10 days

Mumbai: The confusion around First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 online admissions deepens as the Directorate of Education has once again revised the official schedule, just a day before admissions were to begin. The first merit list, which was to be released on June 10, will now be released on June 26. Since the release of the original government resolution for the FYJC admission procedure, the schedule has already been altered three times (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

A junior college principal from Andheri said, “This is not the first change in the process. Since the release of the original government resolution for the FYJC admission procedure, the schedule has already been altered three times. The timeline for in-house and minority quota admissions has also been revised twice. With the latest update, both the zero round merit list and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) schedule have been pushed further, complicating the process even more.”

As per the first FYJC schedule announced by the department on May 18, the first merit list was to be declared on June 6. This date was postponed to June 10, and now June 26. As per the new schedule, the in-house and minority quota admissions will take place between June 12 to June 14. Students who are allotted colleges in the first merit list need to visit the respective colleges and confirm their admission between June 27 and July 3.

Ankush Waghmare, a parent from Thane, said that this change would further delay the start of the academic year. He added that earlier the government had scheduled colleges to begin on July 1, but he now expects them to start only in August.

Mahendra Ganpule, former spokesperson of Maharashtra state principals association, said, “The government is trying to implement this online admission process across the state without proper planning, or any dummy rounds.” He added that the government must take responsibility for the confusion, fix the issue, and complete the process on time to give relief to students.

Shriram Panzade, director of secondary and higher education, acknowledged the delay in the admission process and said that they would try to start the academic year as early as possible. He added that this will be their first time conducting admissions online, and processing more that 1.2 million students’ data would take time. “After the first round we will be able to do other rounds seamlessly,” he added.