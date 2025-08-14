Ganesh Mandals asked by CM to have ‘Operation Sindoor’ as theme this year

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked Ganesh Mandals in the state to have ‘Operation Sindoor’ as the theme for this year’s pandals. He said the country has shown its strength to the world through this operation; hence, it needs to be showcased by the Ganesh Mandals to create awareness during the festival this year. Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for visarjan (immersion) in Mumbai. The 10-day long festival will end on Monday. (Kunal Patil/HT photo)

The CM’s urge comes at a time when the opposition has been blaming the PM Modi government for using ‘Operation Sindoor’ for their political benefit.

“The Ganesh Mandals should use this year’s Ganpati Festival to create awareness about the strength India showcased to the world through ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the importance of using Swadeshi (indigenous) products,” Fadnavis said. “The mandals should also display tableaux based on ‘Operation Sindoor’, dedicated to the soldiers.”

He had called a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review security and other arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that begin on August 27.

Fadnavis appealed to the mandals to coordinate with the administration to celebrate the festival in an atmosphere of peace and enthusiasm. He then directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to grant a five-year permission to the sculptors involved in making Ganesh idols. “Though their licenses will have to be renewed every year through the single-window system BMC had started,” he stated.

He further instructed the BMC to increase the number of artificial lakes for immersion of idols and to add more boats along the seashore for immersing tall idols in deep waters.

The state government has given Ganesh Chaturthi the status of a state festival, the CM said. Therefore, the state is implementing extensive planning to celebrate it on a large scale. All concessions provided to the Ganesh Mandals last year will also continue this year.

“While celebrating, proper adherence to the law must be ensured. Since Eid-e-Milad will also be observed during Ganesh Chaturthi this year, care should be taken to maintain communal harmony so that law and order are not disrupted anywhere,” he stressed. He also assured he would take steps to extend the permitted days for use of loudspeakers during the festival, as per the court directives.

Fadnavis also asked the Ganesh Mandals to submit a written declaration to the BMC administration stating that their offices are not used for commercial purposes. After they do so, no property tax will be levied on their offices.