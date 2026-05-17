MUMBAI: Amid rising caste politics in Maharashtra, state forest minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik says that despite being a smart and inclusive political leader, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is cornered by some for belonging to the Brahmin caste. Ganesh Naik says Fadnavis cornered over his caste

Although Naik made this statement in Pen near Navi Mumbai on Friday, it was widely circulated online after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil announced his agitation from May 30.

“In our society, sometimes, caste becomes a boon or a curse. In the case of our chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his caste has been used against him. Despite being an all-rounder and a smart leader who encouraged social engineering and inclusive politics, some people try to corner him over his Brahmin caste,” said Naik.

He said “those who understand politics can easily understand what I am saying”. Naik was referencing the bitter struggle over the chief minister’s post between Mahayuti alliance partners, the BJP and Shiv Sena after the assembly elections in 2024. After Shiv Sena leader and outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde held his ground before eventually giving in, Fadnavis regained the post.

However, within months, Maratha protests broke out and Jarange-Patil, along with thousands of supporters, reached Mumbai. This was seen as an attempt to create trouble for Fadnavis. Now Jarange-Patil has threatened a fresh agitation.